New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.77 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

