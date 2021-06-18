New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Brunswick worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

NYSE BC opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

