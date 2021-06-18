New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.99 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of US Foods worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

