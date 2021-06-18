New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.