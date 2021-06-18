New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.