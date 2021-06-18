New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 45,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 59,419,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,947,420. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.