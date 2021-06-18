New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Gold by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

