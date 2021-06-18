Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.08.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

