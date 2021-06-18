Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.39. Neogen shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 351,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

