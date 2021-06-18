Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLLSF. HSBC raised Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.04 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.