NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

