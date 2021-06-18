Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMM. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NMM opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

