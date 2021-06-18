National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.
NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.56. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
