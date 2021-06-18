National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.56. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

