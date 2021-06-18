National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 95,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 5,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,385. The firm has a market cap of $404.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

