National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.42.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

