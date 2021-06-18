National Bankshares Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.70.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

