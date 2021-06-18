National Bankshares Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

