National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.80.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.93. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

