National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.66.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.74.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

