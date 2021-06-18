National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.60.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.14. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.