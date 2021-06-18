National Bank Financial Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.98.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.18. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.