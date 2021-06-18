National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.28.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.