Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Natera worth $110,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,109. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

