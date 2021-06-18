Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $384,225.65 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $384,225.65 and $6,750.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,019,772 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

