NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.73

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and traded as low as $68.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 2,163 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $514.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

