MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 2.08 $65.25 million $1.03 35.14 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.43 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baozun and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

