Mysterium Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $7,327.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.