Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 664,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 388,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 261,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

