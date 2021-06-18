mStable USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.97 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $6,706.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,653.21 or 0.99944972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00073520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

