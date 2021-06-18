MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $543.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $533.00 to $543.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $505.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.46. MSCI has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $506.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.