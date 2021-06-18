MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.97.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

