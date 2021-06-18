Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MNARF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.