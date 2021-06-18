Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SWMAY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

