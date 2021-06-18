Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

