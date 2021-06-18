Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $150.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.30. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.