Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.