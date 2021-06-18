Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

