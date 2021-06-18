Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 10,813 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,814 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

HAL stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

