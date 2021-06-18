Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $486.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $311.27 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

