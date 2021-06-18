Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

