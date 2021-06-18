Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

