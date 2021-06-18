Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,173. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

