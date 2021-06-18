Monolith Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.80 million and $4,876.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00754843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00084095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.