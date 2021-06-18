MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $362.00 and last traded at $358.80. Approximately 7,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.82.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,939 shares of company stock valued at $116,286,142. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

