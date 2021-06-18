MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $6,770,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87.

MDB opened at $373.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

