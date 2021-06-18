Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266.60 ($3.48). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.80 ($3.46), with a volume of 1,065,698 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

