Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOMO. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

MOMO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 70.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 36.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

