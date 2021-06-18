Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MBRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

