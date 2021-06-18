Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

MOD traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,220. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

