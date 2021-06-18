Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
MOD traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,220. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
