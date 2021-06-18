ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $140,175.57 and approximately $32,083.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

